2022: The year of share buy-back

Major companies such as Lucky Cement, JDW Sugar Mills, Bank Alfalah, Maple Leaf Cement, and ENGRO have announced buy-backs of their shares

Posted by: Muhammad Raafay Khan

It started in May when NetSol Technologies Limited (NETSOL) announced it was going to buy back two million of its outstanding shares. This was followed shortly after by Maple Leaf Cement Limited (MLCF) which announced it would buy back 25 million shares. From here on out there was no looking back.  

The rest of the year saw Lucky Cement (LUCK), JDW Sugar Mills (JDWS), Bank Alfalah (BAFL), and most recently ENGRO in December announcing that they were going to buy back their shares. 

Since the change in the government in April 2022 this year, the KSE100, which measures the performance of the top 100 stocks in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), has been on a declining trend. Macroeconomic factors such as political and economic instability have generally made stock market investors wary of the business confidence in the country.

With a lack of buyers for companies’ shares in the PSX, many listed companies have seen their share prices decline significantly. Given that many companies have also faced a dent in their net profits, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the companies have also gone down. The EPS is a measure of the net profit earned by one outstanding share, a popular metric to measure the performance of a company for investors. 

Declining EPS and affordable share prices have prompted many companies to do something to make their companies look attractive in the eyes of the investors. For some companies, this has come in the form of share buybacks.

 

Muhammad Raafay Khan
Sector Analyst for Profit Magazine.

