FEATURED

The war for scraps

Already punch-drunk from censorship and changing times, a large crack has appeared within the print media industry over the most important issue there is — money

Abdullah Niazi
Posted by: Abdullah Niazi

Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan’s print media industry. Over the course of the past two years, away from the eyes and ears of those outside the news media, a seismic shift has occurred in one of the most basic aspects of how the newspaper business works: the way publications collect their revenue. That’s right, not how they make their money, but simply how they collect it. 

This is a story of bad business practices, wilful corruption in government departments, and a culture of kickbacks, favours, strong-arming and internal scheming and bickering that has brought an already embattled industry to its knees. At the core of it is a fundamental problem that journalists and media houses all over the world are facing more than ever — is it possible to ethically print the news and make money along the way? 

In today’s day and age, the print media has very few options to monetise and has turned it into a dying business, leaving advertising as its only real source of revenue. This is a problem. It is particularly so in Pakistan, where the biggest advertiser in the news media is the government. The federal and provincial governments both regularly launch marketing campaigns for different initiatives that they are working on. As part of those campaigns, they send advertisements in different newspapers. This is where our story begins. Because behind these ads, their placement, their payments there is an intricate web of middle-men, delayed payments, forced discounts, and internal politics that rule the roost.

There are four central characters. The first is the government, which both is the biggest advertiser and holds the purse strings. The second are the advertising agencies. These are the middle-men that the government hires to get their ads placed in different papers. And finally, there are the publications themselves. They are represented by two organisations: The All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) and the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

 

Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He also covers agriculture and climate change. He can be reached at [email protected]

