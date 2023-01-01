The war for scraps

Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan’s print media industry. Over the course of the past two years, away from the eyes and ears of those outside the news media, a seismic shift has occurred in one of the most basic aspects of how the newspaper business works: the way publications collect their revenue. That’s right, not how they make their money, but simply how they collect it.

This is a story of bad business practices, wilful corruption in government departments, and a culture of kickbacks, favours, strong-arming and internal scheming and bickering that has brought an already embattled industry to its knees. At the core of it is a fundamental problem that journalists and media houses all over the world are facing more than ever — is it possible to ethically print the news and make money along the way?

In today’s day and age, the print media has very few options to monetise and has turned it into a dying business, leaving advertising as its only real source of revenue. This is a problem. It is particularly so in Pakistan, where the biggest advertiser in the news media is the government. The federal and provincial governments both regularly launch marketing campaigns for different initiatives that they are working on. As part of those campaigns, they send advertisements in different newspapers. This is where our story begins. Because behind these ads, their placement, their payments there is an intricate web of middle-men, delayed payments, forced discounts, and internal politics that rule the roost.