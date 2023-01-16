Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Buying influence

In the latest turn in the Chakri real estate saga, the people behind Blue World City have acquired a television channel. But why?

Abdullah Niazi
Posted by: Abdullah Niazi

A few months ago, a new current affairs television channel hit Pakistan’s airwaves. By all estimations this wasn’t a big deal. Pakistan’s media is a bloated, ungainly, over-saturated behemoth running simply on its own inertia. New news channels being launched and old ones shutting down is an everyday occurrence. 

What is often interesting, however, is who the owners of these channels are. Just take a look at the case of Suno TV, the brand new channel in question. Suno’s launch was accompanied by a significant marketing campaign. A drive around Lahore would show that the channel had spent a pretty penny on plastering their logo on any billboard and street light available. Among their roster they boasted a number of well-known analysts, journalists, and TV talking-heads that are household names. 

What was more interesting was the channel’s initial test run. Before going live on air, channels air stock footage on loop to test the running efficiency of their broadcast. In this phase, the stock footage Suno TV was running were ads for Blue World City — a real estate development project in Chakri on the outskirts of Islamabad.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He also covers agriculture and climate change. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.