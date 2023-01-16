Sophistication, class with a dash of European tincture, and you have the fancy restaurants of Pakistan

“A fly landed on my ravioli. I called the waiter to point it out. He took the dish back. Ten minutes later the manager walked in with a fresh plate and repeatedly apologised. I said it’s okay, I understand. We’re in Karachi, flies fly outdoors. He said, ‘No ma’am. This is not Karachi, this is Aylanto,’” said Ayesha Ali, a connoisseur of Karachi’s expensive eateries.

Aylanto, though not a new restaurant, is part of a dizzying trend of new fancy eateries propping up in the country. Each place is trying to outdo the others with its branding and individuality, to stay relevant in this cut-throat market. Gone are the days, when the upper-middle class of Pakistan’s metropolitan cities would go out for a simple pizza, burger or Chinese food. The dining experience is becoming increasingly stratified, unpredictable and, in Fuòco’s words, a “rendition” of European and Italian cuisines. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan



Article continues after this advertisement