Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Sophistication, class with a dash of European tincture, and you have the fancy restaurants of Pakistan

Restaurant-goers look for something more than just food, a complete experience of sumptuous devouring when eating out – that’s where local, expensive eateries come in

Momina Ashraf
Posted by: Momina Ashraf
Chef adding the final flourish by adding some liquorice flavoured parsley to the dish. The dish is, pan fried pink duck breast onto a bed of parsnip puree with seasonal autumn vegetables and berries. Colour, horizontal with some copy space, photographed on location in a restaurant on the island of Møn in Denmark.

“A fly landed on my ravioli. I called the waiter to point it out. He took the dish back. Ten minutes later the manager walked in with a fresh plate and repeatedly apologised. I said it’s okay, I understand. We’re in Karachi, flies fly outdoors. He said, ‘No ma’am. This is not Karachi, this is Aylanto,’” said Ayesha Ali, a connoisseur of Karachi’s expensive eateries. 

Aylanto, though not a new restaurant, is part of a dizzying trend of new fancy eateries propping up in the country. Each place is trying to outdo the others with its branding and individuality, to stay relevant in this cut-throat market. Gone are the days, when the upper-middle class of Pakistan’s metropolitan cities would go out for a simple pizza, burger or Chinese food. The dining experience is becoming increasingly stratified, unpredictable and, in Fuòco’s words, a “rendition” of European and Italian cuisines.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


Article continues after this advertisement

 

Momina Ashraf
Momina Ashraf
Momina Ashraf is an assistant editor at Profit.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.