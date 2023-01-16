Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

What does and does not determine the value of the rupee

Yousaf Nizami
Posted by: Yousaf Nizami

What is the money in your name and your wallet really worth? One way of arriving at a number is calculating what all it can buy today as compared to a month back and perhaps what it will be able to purchase a month later. Another less tedious way that would provide a more absolute number, which changes almost daily and is a more approachable concept for most is how many dollars it can buy today, a month back and a month later.

This is important information for investors looking to spend, save or invest and businesses to formulate budgets, strategize and plan. It is therefore important to understand what does and does not have an effect on the value of the Rupee against the USD.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


Article continues after this advertisement

 

Yousaf Nizami
Yousaf Nizami
Writer is joint editor at Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.