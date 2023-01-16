What the ETF?

You have probably heard of mutual funds, which is a place to put your money if you want to forget about it for a while. But now there is a hot new fund in town called an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

An ETF is a type of fund which trades like a stock on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), has lower management fee than mutual funds, and tracks specific indices such as the KSE100. Globally, ETFs are worth $ 10 trillion. In Pakistan, however, the ETF market is still in its nascent stages with just below $ 4 million (Rs 850 million) of assets under management (AUM).