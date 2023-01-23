SNGPL reduces gas losses by 23,348 MMCF in three years

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has reduced Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) losses by 23,348 MMCF (Million Cubic Feet) against the assigned task of reducing it by 18,240 MMCF within a period of three years.

The SNGPL, in a statement, said that the government in a letter dated October 31, 2019, had assigned the task of reduction in UFG losses by 18,240 MMCF within a period of three years ending on June 30, 2022. The SNGPL exceeded the assigned target by reducing by 28%, the company said.

“The targets as well as achievements against all 30 UFG control measures (KMIs) have been shared with the prime minister’s office through the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division),” said the SNGPL.

According to it, in order to achieve the assigned targets, the SNGPL has focused on controlling gas theft, leakage and measurement errors. Real time monitoring of all industrial consumers through the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is being carried out on a regular basis. Cyber Locks at suspected industrial connections have also been installed to restrict unauthorised access. Physical vigilance of domestic and commercial consumers is underway. As a result of these measures, the company was able to detect 325,978 cases of gas theft thus booking a volume of 5,282 MMCF which translates into Rs 4,543 million. The company also recovered 3,868 MMCF which is equivalent to Rs 2,402 million.

SNGPL also highlighted the fact that the company has been keeping a strict check on gas leakage. During FY 2019-20 to FY 2021-22, SNGPL replaced 2,645 kilometres of leaking lines under the System Rehabilitation Program (SRP). Furthermore, 97,984 underground leakages and 2,935,842 above the ground leakages were rectified.

To improve measurement accuracy, around 2,097,608 metres have been replaced, resulting in booking of 21,418 MMCF under billing charges. Gas meters are replaced on account of being suspected, defective, scheduled replacement etc, said the SNGPL.

It added that SNGPL has been able to produce extraordinary results owing to technological, operational and physical interventions undertaken during the current regime.

Under the supervision of Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani, the company has been transformed into a vibrant and innovative technology-based energy provider, reads the SNGPL statement.