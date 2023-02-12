Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Bust, boom, and bust — Mush’s Muddy economic footprint

Musharraf oversaw one of Pakistan’s rare periods of economic growth. But what was the cost of these numbers, and why did he leave behind a mess?

Abdullah Niazi
Posted by: Abdullah Niazi
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 12, 2004, Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf answers a question during an interview in Rawalpindi. - A Pakistan court on December 17, 2019 sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in absentia to death for treason, state media reported, an unprecedented move in the South Asian country where the armed forces are often considered immune from prosecution. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

In 1999, Pervez Musharraf commandeered control of a country that was in economic and political peril. By the time he was forced out of office in 2007, he was leaving the country at the beginning of another major crisis. In the years between, Pakistan saw an unprecedented boom and record levels of growth.

More than anything else, it is the dissonance between the prosperous middle years of the Musharraf era and the disastrous end that blurs the economic legacy of his administration. The reality is that between 2002-06 General Musharraf had the good fortune of being at the helm of a country that had found the favour of the United States and other western powers. 

Pakistan’s role in the war on terror meant that the dollars were flowing freely and there was a rare opportunity to fix the structural ills that plagued our economy and build lasting institutions. With virtually no political opposition to his rule, this was a golden opportunity. And Musharraf fumbled it.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He also covers agriculture and climate change. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 COMMENTS

  1. Pakistan’s role in the war on terror meant that the dollars were flowing freely and there was a rare opportunity to fix the structural ills that plagued our economy and build lasting institutions.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.