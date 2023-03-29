Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Wasted water: Agriculture mismanagement contributes to Pakistan’s water crisis

Smarter technologies and water resource management strategies key to solving water crisis

By Monitoring Desk

Writing for The Express Tribune, author Usman Hanif explains that Pakistan is facing the consequences of climate change through natural disasters such as droughts and floods, despite contributing less than 1% of global carbon emissions. 

Agriculture is the largest consumer of freshwater in Pakistan, but mismanagement has led to almost 50% of water being wasted. By adopting water resource management strategies from progressive countries and introducing smarter technologies like drip irrigation and sprinklers, 

Pakistan’s farming community can use water resources more efficiently. It is becoming evident that over-usage of water for irrigation purposes not only lowers the water table but also harms soil health and affects the productivity of the agriculture sector. 

The private sector has also taken steps to address the issue of water usage, with companies like Nestlé Pakistan launching initiatives to improve water use efficiency in their direct agricultural supply chain. 

However, there is a need for awareness and adoption of water-efficient crops to manage domestic water usage and avoid contamination of freshwater due to sewerage water. Despite the water crisis, technological advancements provide hope for Pakistan to become an efficient user of its watershed and avoid destruction.

To read the full article visit www.tribune.com.pk

 

 

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

