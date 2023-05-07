Is this economic crunch ready-made for the Sportage to flex on the competition?

Picture this, dear reader: a company bursts onto the scene with a novel product or service, captivating consumers and cementing their offering as the industry benchmark. This phenomenon is known as a first-mover advantage. The potential rewards are colossal, yet the stakes are equally high. Companies must execute flawlessly from the outset, with little margin for error. The nexus between first impressions and first-mover advantage is paramount.

Take the KIA Sportage, for instance. It was love at first sight. Few vehicles have forged their own automotive niche and upended established players quite like the Sportage. Were Pakistan to document its iconic vehicles, the Sportage would rank alongside the Mehran and Corolla in terms of cultural significance.

But with first-mover advantage comes the peril of second-mover advantage. One might assume that the Sportage was merely the hors d’oeuvres in terms of all that came after it, because so many did come. It was taken for granted in that regard, which is why the question was raised if its crown was up for grabs. And, Profit did pose the question last year: was its crown in jeopardy? While we remain no closer to resolving that conundrum, we do have an inkling of how the Sportage might counter those vying to usurp it.