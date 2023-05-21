What does it mean to ‘Reimagine’ Pakistan?

There is little reason to be surprised by how quickly the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaaf (PTI) has disintegrated. At the end of the day it took one firm push from the powers that be to corner Imran Khan, put the party’s top brass behind bars, and send its rank and file ducking for cover.

What is surprising is that it took this long. Almost immediately after he was sent packing through a vote-of-no-confidence Imran Khan and his PTI positioned themselves as the anti-establishment party. Initially, the PTI managed to hold its own. Many politicians otherwise famous for party-hopping stuck around behind Imran for two reasons — The first being it was apparent he commanded popular support and PTI tickets would be a valuable commodity in any upcoming elections (something that became crystal clear in ensuing by-elections where the PTI swept the polls). The second was that a change was due in military leadership.

Six months after this change of guard in the high-command, the regular culprits are fast deserting the party with the events of the 9th of May proving to be the final straw. The result is clear — even if elections take place any time soon the PTI will be severely hamstrung giving their political opponents an edge. However there is a bigger crisis that seems to have been forgotten in the ruckus of this political tsunami.

The economy has almost entirely collapsed. Today, Pakistan once again stands dangerously close to default. Negotiations with the IMF have dragged on for months, the government is fighting a losing battle on the economic front and is governing with a sword hanging over its head because of the political uncertainty that continues to plague the country. April saw more of the punishing inflation characteristic in the last couple of years, with a record 36 percent rise year-on-year. The month’s increase was 2.4 percent, and the year-on-year inflation last month was 36 percent, marking the 11th month since last June that inflation was above 20 percent.

On top of this, doing business has become near impossible and every human development indicator points towards a country that desperately needs the reset button. Tough decisions need to be made and that requires level-headed governance with the guarantee of political will.

Who can provide that? The PTI, which would have easily been frontrunner for any election taking place in the country right now, is handicapped with its leadership either in jail or in flight and its rank and file terrorised by the force of the state. The PML-N, PPP, and other parties part of the PDM government are deeply unpopular. That leaves a political vacuum that needs to be filled. Space for a ‘fourth’ option so to speak.

What form could this new political force take? Some might point towards the Reimagining Pakistan platform launched at the beginning of 2023 by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, and former PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

On the surface the ‘Reimagining Pakistan’ platform is a series of seminars and talks meant to initiate a conversation about pressing economic and governance issues facing the country. Yet, this trifecta of political mavericks are doing more than a simple exercise in political consensus building. Miftah, Abbasi, Khokhar and the crowd of moderate, mainstream politicians that are riding the Reimagining Pakistan wave have come to represent a side of Pakistani politics that appeals to the educated, urban audience looking for stability and steady thinking.