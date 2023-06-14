World Bank approves $200m aid for Pakistan

The World Bank (WB) approved $200 million emergency aid to Pakistan for repairing infrastructure which was damaged in floods.

According to the World Bank’s statement reported on Wednesday, The Bank’s Executive Board approved the $200 million for the uplift of the damaged infrastructure during devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The aid will be transferred into State Bank of Pakistan’s account in the upcoming days.

Earlier Pakistan after the last year floods, decided to reach out to global lenders including International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and others for monetary assistance to deal with devastating floods in the country.

According to the sources, the global lenders were conveyed a joint report of NDMA, finance and planning and development ministries over losses during the floods.