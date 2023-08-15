Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Gap between interbank and open market narrows as rupee dips 

The difference between the rates in interbank and open markets has narrowed to Rs 8.49, which is still higher than IMF's stipulation

By Urooj Imran

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, slightly bridging the gap between the rates in the interbank and open markets — the difference between which should not be more than 1.25 percent according to the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

The fall in the value of the rupee came on the first day of the new interim government. The sudden fall coming immediately after Anwarul Haq Kakar took over as caretaker prime minister has raised questions regarding whether the interbank rate of the rupee was still being managed by the outgoing PDM government. 

Data provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that the rupee lost Rs 3.02 per dollar to close at Rs 291.51 in the interbank market, down 1.05 percent from the previous close of Rs 288.49. According to Arif Habib Limited, this is the second-lowest level the rupee has fallen to since a record low of Rs 298.93 reached on May 11, 2023. 

Meanwhile, the rupee continued to trade above Rs 300 in the open market. This equates to a difference of Rs 8.49 or 2.91 percent. Under the terms of an agreement reached with the IMF for an economic bailout in June, the government has to adhere to a single market-determined rate in both the interbank and open markets, with a maximum difference of 1.25 percent. 

As the coalition government bowed out last week without the name of an interim prime minister being finalised, the rupee fell to Rs 302 per dollar in the open market, which analysts attributed to political uncertainty. At the same time, the rate in the interbank market on August 11 was Rs 288.49 — a difference of Rs 13.51. 

So, the rupee’s fall in the interbank market is an attempt to narrow that gap. Ismail Iqbal Securities’ Head of Research Fahad Rauf explained that the interbank market had come under pressure because of the open market being on the higher side as the IMF had stipulated the difference in rates could not exceed 1.25 percent for five consecutive business days.

Besides this, the IMF also wanted the exchange rate to be market-determined, which means the government could not intervene to “manage” the rupee by imposing trade restrictions. 

Therefore, import restrictions had been lifted leading to a higher demand for the greenback, Sana Tawfik, a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited, said.

Rauf also said the increase in import payments after restrictions were lifted, and the resulting rise in demand, put pressure on the rupee.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hascol posts Rs 14.49bn in losses for 2022
Next article
Pakistan’s Large Scale Industry witnesses 10.26% overall decline in FY23
Urooj Imran
Urooj Imran

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Governance

PTA to block unregistered mobile devices in GB and AJK after...

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced plans to launch Device Integration, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit...

Inside the Fast Cables IPO

USD reaches above Rs300 in open market amid Rupee’s decline

How much worse can China’s economic slowdown get?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Zia | Areeba Fatima | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.