On World Sight Day, HBL Mobile becomes Pakistan’s first mobile banking app for visually impaired individuals

By Press Release

Pakistan, Karachi – 11 October 2023: HBL has launched a new accessibility feature on its digital banking app, HBL Mobile. This feature will enable talkback audio assistance for the visually impaired individuals. In another industry first in Pakistan, HBL Mobile is the country’s first banking app to enable this capability.

To enable talkback (audio) on their app, users need to go to their phone’s accessibility settings of their smartphones and turn on the screen reader. When the screen reader is active, users will hear a description of what is on the screen when they tap on different elements. This includes features such as sending money, paying bills, and checking account balances. HBL customers who may be visually impaired or prefer sound based assistance can now bank digitally without assistance from others.

Commenting on the initiative, Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said, “Financial inclusion and diversity are essential for a thriving economy and HBL Mobile’s new accessibility feature will empower visually impaired individuals to use our app and manage their finances independently. By making our banking app more accessible, HBL is empowering everyone to participate fully in society.”

  2. Geweldig nieuws! 🌐 Het is hartverwarmend om te zien dat HBL Mobile een baanbrekende stap zet door op Wereld Gezichtsvermogen Dag de eerste mobiele bank-app van Pakistan te worden voor mensen met een visuele beperking. Deze initiatief weerspiegelt niet alleen technologische inclusiviteit, maar benadrukt ook het belang van gelijke toegang tot financiële diensten. Hulde aan HBL voor het bevorderen van toegankelijkheid en het positief beïnvloeden van het leven van mensen met een visuele beperking. 👏 #Innovatie #Toegankelijkheid #WereldGezichtsvermogenDag

