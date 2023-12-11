Mari Petroleum drills third successful horizontal well in Mari gas field

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), the operator of Mari Gas Field, announced on Monday that it has successfully drilled and tested a third horizontal development well in the Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) Reservoir of the field in Daharki, Sindh Province.

The well, named Mari-124H, is part of the Mari Field Revitalization Project, which aims to better manage the delivery pressure, sustain the gas production, and optimize the reserves recovery from the field, which has been facing depletion in production.

According to the company’s filing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the well was drilled to a total measured depth of 1,740 meters with a horizontal section length of around 750 meters. After completion, the well was tested at a rate of around 17 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 470 pounds per square inch gauge (psig).

The well will be put on regular production immediately after releasing the drilling rig.

The company also said that it is evaluating opportunities to drill additional horizontal wells in due course.

MARI holds a 100% working interest in the Mari Gas Field, which is one of the largest gas fields in Pakistan. The field supplies gas to various sectors, including power, fertilizer, industry, and domestic consumers.