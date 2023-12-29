Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Oil prices set to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

By Reuters

Oil prices are set to end 2023 about 10% lower after two years of gains as geopolitical concerns, production cuts and central bank measures to rein in inflation triggered wild fluctuations in prices.

On Friday, oil climbed after falling 3% the previous day as more shipping firms prepared to transit the Red Sea route. Major firms had stopped using Red Sea routes after Yemen’s Houthi militant group began targeting vessels.

Brent crude futures were up 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $77.73 a barrel at 1113 GMT, the last trading day of 2023, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 42 cents, or 0.6%, at $72.19.

Yet the two benchmarks are on track for their lowest year-end levels since 2020, when the pandemic battered demand and sent prices nosediving.

Production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+, have proved insufficient to prop up prices, with the benchmarks down nearly 20% from the year’s highs.

OPEC+ is currently cutting output by around 6 million barrels per day representing about 6% of global supply.

OPEC is facing weakening demand for its crude in the first half of 2024 just as its global market share declines to the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic on output cuts and member Angola’s exit.

A Reuters survey of 34 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $82.56 in 2024, down from November’s $84.43 consensus, as they predicted weak global growth would cap demand, while geopolitical tensions could provide support.

Oil’s weak year-end performance contrasts with global equities, which are on track to end 2023 higher.

The MSCI equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 47 countries, is up about 20% as investors ramp up bets on rapid-fire rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.

In the currency market, the dollar was on the back foot and headed for a 2% decline this year after two years of strong gains.

Previous article
PIA seeks Rs15bn loan, urgently appeals to govt for financial assistance
Next article
No further import of wheat needed following due to bumper crop; Food Minister
Reuters
Reuters

2 COMMENTS

  2. From my experience, I guess the best way to avoid online scam is by having a very thorough investigation about the subject matter. If i had this advice i would probably have not gone through the ordeal i went through some months past. Binary Options is a blessing to some and curse to many, it almost ruined me. Gracefully, i got in contact with a certified recovery specialist ( Mr WALLINCE ) who helped me with refunds. I can’t say for any other recovery expert but this ( MR WALLINCE ) came to my rescue and I RECOMMEND ONLY his service.

    Contact hes support team for further assistance:

    COINSRECOVERYWORLDWIDE at G M A I L dot C O M

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP’s forex reserves surpass $8.2bn, reaching six-month high

Forex reserves started to rise after the government secured a nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement with IMF

DISCOs lead the way for power sector’s Rs321bn in losses 

CDWP meeting recommends development projects worth Rs 358.8bn to ECNEC 

Electricity bills set to soar as NEPRA approves FCA 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.