Chakwal Spinning Mills approves merger with tech firm

Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited (CWSM) is set to undergo a significant transformation as its Board of Directors (BoD) has greenlit the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a merger/acquisition with one of Pakistan’s leading technology companies.
According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the decision to pursue this strategic move was finalised during the board meeting held on Tuesday. The impending amalgamation is anticipated to be formalised soon, as the board also approved the appointment of a consultant to facilitate the process.
The chosen technology firm has a global presence in the USA, UAE, Philippines, and China, the notice read.
Notably, CWSM operates in the textile spinning sector and is currently classified under the defaulter segment.
Despite its financial challenges, there is a positive development for the company, as its stock has surged to the upper limit. At the close of trading, the company’s scrip was trading at Rs13.9, reflecting a an increase of 7.75% compared to the previous closing value.
