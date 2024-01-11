OGDCL secures four new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan 

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has been provisionally awarded four new exploration blocks in Sindh and Balochistan following a competitive bidding round held by the government in November 2023.

According to a notice shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) announced the award, which marks a significant stride for OGDCL and its joint venture partners, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL).

“The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) has communicated the provisional award of new exploration blocks to OGDCL, PPL, and POL. These blocks have been awarded based on the work units committed by OGDCL and its JV partners,” read the notice.

Block Name Province OGDCL Working Interest PPL Working Interest POL Working Interest Kotra East (2867-8) Balochistan 100% – – Murradi (2767-7) Sindh 100% – – Gambat-II (2668-25) Sindh 30% 70% – Saruna West (2666-1) Balochistan 30% 30% 40%

The exploration blocks, including Kotra East and Saruna West in Balochistan, as well as Murradi and Gambat-II in Sindh, have been allocated with varying working interests among the partners.

OGDCL holds a 100% operating interest in Kotra East and Murradi, while sharing interests in Gambat-II and Saruna West with PPL and POL.