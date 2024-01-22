Walee takes over operational management of Snack Video Pakistan, ushering in a new era for digital content

WALEE, MENAP’s largest creator economy player, is thrilled to announce a landmark strategic move – the take over of operating rights for the Snack Video platform in Pakistan. This takeover not only strengthens Walee’s position in digital content, live-streaming, AdTech, and gaming services but also revolutionizes the creator economy in the region.

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, Group CEO of Walee, shares his vision:

“We’re embarking on a transformative journey. This take over signifies a quantum leap in our capabilities, allowing us to bring unparalleled digital experiences to Pakistan. Our focus will be on leveraging Snack Video’s dynamic platform to introduce cutting-edge content, advanced AdTech solutions, and immersive gaming experiences. We are particularly excited about integrating Augmented Reality features, offering an unmatched branding experience to advertisers and brands in Pakistan.”

Owen (秦扬), Head of South Asia and SouthEast Asia at Snack Video, comments on the partnership:

“Recognizing Walee’s influential position and trust within media touchpoints, especially among Gen Z and Alpha audiences, Snack Video is proud to partner with a company that embodies innovation and user empowerment. Walee’s commitment to democratizing storytelling and supporting a wide spectrum of creators aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of digital content.”

Highlights of the Take over:

Exclusive Operational Rights: Walee Technologies now exclusively operates Snack Video in Pakistan, encompassing content operation, commercialization, live streaming revenue, and marketing rights.

Innovative Features and Updates: Walee is set to introduce AR features and provide the latest in digital content, AdTech, streaming technology, and user monetization, ensuring the Pakistani audience remains at the forefront of digital advancements.

Enhanced Branding and Advertising Solutions: With its unique Data Management Platform, Walee will offer hyper-targeted advertising, unprecedented contextual marketing, and enhanced campaign monitoring, setting new standards in the advertising realm.

Commitment to the Creator Economy: As a pioneer in Pakistan’s creator economy, Walee’s investment will empower both digital and analog creators, addressing challenges in the media supply chain and fostering inclusive growth.

ABOUT WALEE GROUP:

Founded in November 2019, Walee has rapidly become Pakistan’s leading influencer marketing and social commerce platform. It boasts over 150,000 influencers, and 5,000 merchants, and operates across nearly 300 cities. Walee’s MarTech suite is a testament to its innovation, offering services like Creator Insights, Influencer Marketing, Social

Commerce, Social Listening, and a Digital Service Center. The company, headquartered in Islamabad and with six offices across four countries, is distinguished by its compliance and corporate governance, being the first and only MarTech player in Pakistan to secure six ISO certifications.

ABOUT Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, a leading Chinese publicly traded company, is recognized globally as a major player among the top internet companies with a user base surpassing 5 billion and over 250 million content creators. As a prominent content community and social platform, Kuaishou is founded on the belief that each individual’s uniqueness and talents can create meaningful engagement and value. The company is dedicated to enhancing content creation tools and services, enabling people to easily record, share, and express their lives. Kuaishou’s platform facilitates the discovery of creators, businesses, and a diverse range of content, products, and services, aiming to work closely with value creators to enrich the choices and experiences of its users.