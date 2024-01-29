Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Majority shareholder to acquire Johnson & Phillips 

PSX approves the acquisition price for the company's shares at Rs 160 per share

By News Desk

Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited announced on Monday that Muhammad Anis Mianoor, the majority shareholder, has decided to acquire all shares currently held by other shareholders.

The decision follows a special resolution passed by the company’s shareholders during an extraordinary general meeting on January 18, 2024, calling for the delisting of the company from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Muhammad Anis Mianoor offered to acquire shares at Rs. 160 per share, a price approved by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The share purchase offer will be valid from January 30, 2024, to April 1, 2024, inclusive, after which the company is expected to be delisted from the PSX.

In a meeting held on July 4, 2023, the company’s board decided to delist Johnson & Phillips from the PSX and repurchase ordinary shares from minority shareholders at Rs. 35 per share, pending approval by the PSX board.

The delisting application filed with the PSX cited several reasons, including increasing compliance requirements, challenges for sponsors in managing the company due to the country’s economic situation, the company’s shift from manufacturing to trading, and its relatively small market capitalization compared to other listed entities.

Previous article
Pakistan Refinery announces shutdown for 38 days
Next article
International Steels approves Rs1 bn solar power project
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

SBP unveils plans for new currency notes with enhanced security features

The upcoming banknotes will showcase novel serial numbers, designs, and heightened security measures

International Steels approves Rs1 bn solar power project

PRL

Pakistan Refinery announces shutdown for 38 days

SBP levies substantial fines on ten banks for regulatory violations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.