Out of sight and out of mind, just like the brokers and investors like it

Most people, at the least, have heard of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the KSE100 index. Some are even aware of the fact that there is an odd lot market and a futures market that works in parallel to the stock market itself (don’t worry if this has come as a news to you). However, even fewer people are aware of the existence of a Negotiated Deal Market (NDM) and how it works.

Negotiated Market

Let’s get some of the basics out of the way. A negotiated market is a secondary market set up by the exchange itself. The purpose of the market is to allow a buyer and seller to be able to negotiate the terms of the deal away from the market. They can carry out a trade based on the terms that are suitable to the both of them. Such a trade can be carried out between two brokers who are operating in the market or between two clients who can be facilitated through brokers as well.

On the face of it, such trades are seen to be time consuming, require additional effort and are not transparent in their nature. The prices set for these trades can vary from the prevalent market price. Trading is supposed to be simple, clear and fast but trades carried out in the NDM market feel like they are arduous and the price discovery lacks transparency. It is this lack of transparency which makes these trades intriguing and can even give an impression of being unfair or inequitable to the market.

Mechanics of the market

One of the binding conditions of such a trade is that the quantity and price that has been set has to be adhered to. That means the trade is only executed when both buyers and sellers agree on the price and the number of shares. It is an all-or-nothing trade and if any part of the trade is not agreed upon, the trade falls through.

These trades do not have any impact on the price and volume trading in the market while they are reported separately on a daily basis on the PSX website in order to inform the investors regarding these transactions being carried out on the side.

Counterparty risk

The biggest risk of such a trade is the fact that there is counterparty risk. This can be a scenario where the buyer will not buy the shares or the seller would not provide the shares when the trade is supposed to be carried out.

In normal operations, there is a clearinghouse in the middle of every transaction carried out in the stock exchange. When a seller sells the shares and a buyer buys the shares, the clearing house in Pakistan; National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), takes the funds from the buyer and transfers it to the seller and takes the shares from the seller and transfers it to the buyer. This is how a normal transaction is carried out.

Typically, if the seller does not hold his side of the trade and does not provide the shares that they have committed to sell, the NCCPL steps in, in conjunction with the PSX, and forces the seller to procure the shares from the Squareup market to fulfil the demand of the buyer. This procurement of the shares comes at a higher price as the squareup market mostly trades at a premium from the regular market.The seller did not honour the deal in the first place and so he has to pay a penalty.

On the other hand, if a buyer does not have the funds in their account and they renege on the deal, they are declared as defaulters in the stock market and they are not allowed to trade until this commitment is fulfilled. The trading terminals of the broker are suspended and the PSX and NCCPL make sure this non-compliance is corrected.

There is no such protection in the NDM market. There is an open risk that either the buyer or the seller can back away from a trade and not stay true to the deal that they have negotiated in the first place. When a participant is entering the market, both parties understand the risk that either party can back away from the commitment they have made and any consequences that have to be borne will impact both sides of the transaction.

Utility of the market

In order to understand the actual utility of the market, let us consider a scenario. In this scenario, we can assume there is an investor who is looking to sell a large amount of shares in the market. The seller knows that once he goes into the market and starts to unload a large position, the market will not be able to absorb the volume and will end up decreasing the price of the shares. As the sale quantity is released into the market, there is pressure on the price to fall precipitously and as this happens, the people who possess the same company’s shares see the value of their portfolio fall as well. This introduces more selling of the same shares in the market, causing the price of the share to fall further until a lower lock is engaged and trading is stopped.

In such a case, an interested party can step in and carry out a negotiation with the seller to give all of his holding to the buyer without going to the market. An investor who holds the share of that company would not want for their share to tumble in the exchange and commit to the seller that they will buy the whole quantity of shares in one go. The quantity and price is negotiated between the two parties and the trade is carried out. This is beneficial for the seller as they are able to sell the whole of their position without much friction and loss of value. The buyer is able to benefit as they will be able to buy the whole lot of shares in one go while the price of the shares remains unimpacted in the market.

Similarly, the other side can be considered where the buyer wants to buy a huge quantity of shares from someone they know is willing to sell the shares. He does not want to place a huge buying order in the market which will build a rally in the market and not allow him to buy a large amount of shares at a lower price. He can shop around the market and find a seller who is willing to sell. Once he locates such a seller, he can buy these shares on the side while not disturbing the actual market.

Monitoring by SECP

In terms of the monitoring being carried out by the SECP, it has stated that the regulator is actively analysing trading data on a regular basis and making sure that “as a part of its mandate to safeguard interest of minority shareholders, [is monitoring] the trading activity in the shares of the listed companies.”

In terms of the market itself, the SECP clearly states that NDM is set up as a dedicated market for negotiated deals and that parties can enter flexible terms in regards to price, quantity and settlement date which is not provided in the ready or regular market.

A pre-arranged transaction being executed in the ready market is considered an offence as it distorts the supply and demand. Still, SECP states that “SECP may question the legitimacy of an NDM transaction if it is found to be a part of a manipulative scheme.”

Case study for Unity Foods Limited

Even though such a market is available to both the buyers and sellers, there can be cases made for these transactions being carried out from the scope of seller, buyer and a case against such trades being carried out. Take the example of Unity Foods from last year.

On 1st August 2023, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was notified that Amir Shehzad, Executive Director at Unity Foods had bought 4 million shares of the company. In terms of the information that was given, it was stated that this trade had been carried out in the NDM market. This trade was carried out at Rs. 20.32 on the 26th of July 2023 through AKD Securities Limited (TREC holder code 019).

The shares of Unity Foods Limited had been seeing a rally, in conjunction with the rest of the stock exchange, where the shares stood at Rs. 15.63 on the 27th of June and went to around Rs. 27.65 by 26th July 2023. On the day that the purchase was carried out, the share had moved between a band of Rs. 27.65 and hit a low of Rs. 27. The trade that was carried out was perfectly legal and any buyer who wants to buy shares has every right to buy shares at whatever price they see fit.

Trying to explain the price differential

You may be wondering why the seller took such a hit when he could have easily walked away from the deal when the price had shot up to Rs 27?

Profit was unable to get a comment from the buyer, the executive director at Unity Foods or anyone from the company. The seller is unknown. But some safe assumptions can be made to answer this and in the process explain how some, not all, of these transactions are executed.

If seller was the originator

In case it is assumed that the seller was the originator of the transaction, as earlier noted, the high amount of sale taking place would have put an undue pressure on the price if this quantity was sold in the market. In many cases, the seller also has such a huge quantity and he knows that trying to sell a huge quantity might not be feasible, as there is a lack of liquidity in the market, or will impact the price for him as well.

In such a case, the seller looks around and communicates with other parties who might be interested in buying such a huge quantity. The price differential is justified in those cases as the seller feels that due to the size of the quantity, making a deal at a lower price is attractive to a buyer and will allow him to liquidate his own position. In those cases, the price differential can be explained and justified.

In these cases, the buyer also has an incentive to not see such a large quantity to be transacted in the market as any fall in the price of the share will impact on their own shareholding and net worth as well. After all, as a director in the company whose shares are up for sale, it is his responsibility to look out for the company’s interest. He would have therefore urged the seller to do this deal in the NDM market.

If buyer was the originator

On the other hand, assuming the buyer was the originator of the deal, it can be seen that they would have used the NDM market for their benefit as well. The benefit the buyer gains is that rather than going to the market and placing such a large order, he contacted other shareholders and sealed the deal at a rate that was advantageous to them. The buyer could have gone to the market and his buying could have led to a rally in the market based on his buying alone.

Another argument that can be made is that the deal was brokered between the buyer and the seller months in advance. It can be assumed that the two parties sat together months ago and decided to carry out the transaction at Rs. 20. At that time, the market price was lower and the buyer was giving a better price to the seller. Even if the price was the same, the deal was brokered and a commitment was made.

The two parties had reached a deal and while they were in the process of putting in the formalities and resources in place, the share price increased which was not in control of the parties themselves. Once the things were in place, the market had increased beyond the agreed upon price. The two parties stayed true to their word and executed the trade at the price they had agreed upon earlier.

Against such transactions

The other side of the coin leaves certain questions still to be asked. When such a trade is carried out at a price at such a deep discount, the market gets the wrong perception. Even if everything is above board and the transaction is carried out with all the formalities being satisfied, there are still questions that are raised.

If the director of the company is willing to buy the shares at such a low price, what signal is he sending to the market? On the day he was buying shares at Rs. 20.32, a normal investor was buying the same shares for Rs. 27. The director is saying to the market that he thinks the actual value of the shares is much lower than the one prevailing in the market.

The director can also send a better signal to the market by actually buying a large quantity of these shares in the market and create a rally in the market itself by placing such a huge order in the market. Such a large buy and that too from the director will send a positive signal to the market and the share would have reacted positively to such a buying order being placed in the regular market.

Case of Pakistan Tobacco Limited

Another example of the NDM market being used for such transactions is also from last year. On the 3rd of August, NDM market showed around 4.455 million shares were traded at a price of Rs. 540 which comes to a value of Rs. 2.4 billion. All of the selling was carried out by Topline Securities Limited (TREC holder Code: 166) while the buying was carried out between Topline itself, Standard Capital Securities (Private) Limited (TREC holder code 112), Pearl Securities Limited (TREC holder code 169), Vector Securities (TREC holder code 025) and Darson Securities (TREC holder code 090).

This was being carried out when the actual price of the share closed at Rs. 675 for the day and the trades were carried out at a discount of around 20%. Again it is pertinent to state here that this is a legal mechanism and the rationale for the price being 20% lower than the market price can be legitimate and rational based on the reasoning of the buyer and seller. However, as the process of this price discovery is not transparent, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth in terms of the fairness of the market.

Case of TPL Properties Limited

Just like trades have been carried out at prices below the market prevailing prices, examples can also be found on the other side where the agreed upon prices are higher than the prices of the market. An example is TPL Properties (TPLP) being carried out by Alfalah Securities CLSA Limited. The NDM data for 1st of August 2023 shows that Alfalah Securities CLSA (TREC holder code 120) was able to carry out a client to client trade of 1.7 million shares at a rate of Rs. 17 per share. The market price for TPLP closing on that day was Rs. 13.49. This means that the trade was carried out at a premium of 26 percent. As no rationale is provided for the trade, there is a sense of sellers being hard done by who would have sold the shares in the market for Rs. 13.49 when they could have sold it for Rs. 17 if the buyer had come to the regular market rather than use the NDM market.

Case of Gharibwal Cement Limited

The last example that can be used in terms of the NDM market being muddled in terms of price discovery can be seen as the recent trade being disclosed by PSX in both the NDM market and a disclosure being made by one of the directors. The shares of Gharibwal Cement Limited (GWLC) were trading at Rs. 18.58 while one of the spouses of the directors was able to sell her shares for Rs. 0.02 to another director. The fact that the director was able to get the shares for pennies while the investors are buying the same shares

Where to from here?

The NDM market is a legal way for investors to negotiate and carry out trading in a market which is not part of the main market. There is a utility and value that can be attached with this market as it allows buyers and sellers to negotiate a trade and determine the price and volume of shares to be traded which is not based on the market discovery that is being adhered to in the market. The buyer and seller can have their own justification and rationale of such trades being carried out.

Still, having said that, there is a lack of transparency that exists in such a market which creates a sense of unfairness and gives a perception that the NDM and its process for price discovery is hidden from the investors in the regular market. Investors who have to buy at a rate higher than one at which participants of NDM market are able to buy or sellers selling at a price lower will feel that they do not have a chance to sell or buy at a price at which they would prefer to do so.

When the NDM market is allowed to operate in such a manner, the feeling of being hard done by will persist. A move towards better transparency and justification for the price discovery being where it is being seen in the NDM market will go a long way in developing a sense of equity in the stock exchange.