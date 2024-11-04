The solar glut has come to Pakistan

Pakistan’s power sector is a cautionary tale of economic mismanagement. Like a patient on perpetual life support, it survives only through massive government subsidies and stopgap measures, prompting renowned economist Dr. Atif Mian to label it a “zombie sector” – an apt metaphor for an entity that continues to drain the nation’s resources while showing few signs of life.

In response to this crisis, the government has reached for what it hopes will be a cure: aggressive renegotiation of contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). But even as headlines focus on these high-stakes confrontations, a more fundamental transformation is quietly unfolding across Pakistan’s urban and industrial landscape. Frustrated by soaring electricity costs and persistent outages, consumers are increasingly turning to solar panels, abandoning their reliance on the national grid.

This solar exodus presents policymakers with an unprecedented dilemma. Each new solar installation, while offering relief to consumers, potentially undermines the very reforms meant to save the power sector. The government now finds itself walking a precarious tightrope – attempting to preserve grid sustainability while respecting consumers’ right to choose cheaper energy alternatives.

As this crisis deepens, one question looms large: Can the government’s efforts to resurrect the power sector succeed in the face of this accelerating solar revolution? Profit explores the ramifications of these trends on Pakistan’s energy future.

The weak foundation

The current power sector crisis is not the result of a sudden collapse but rather a systematic failure years in the making. At its core lies a fundamental disconnect between supply and demand, exacerbated by a series of misguided policy decisions that have prioritized quick fixes over sustainable solutions. Pakistan’s installed power generation capacity currently stands at approximately 45,000 megawatts (MW), substantially overshooting the peak national demand of around 30,000 MW – a disparity that epitomizes the sector’s fundamental inefficiency.

This mismatch between supply and demand has created what experts call a “capacity trap,” where fixed costs for unused investments, often denominated in US dollars, continue to accumulate, driving up the per-unit cost of electricity. The government’s historical approach of attracting private investment through risk transfer has led to generation costs 87-140% higher than in neighboring countries, standing at approximately $0.13 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Beyond generation capacity, Pakistan’s power infrastructure suffers from fundamental transmission inadequacies. The existing grid struggles with geographical disparities, dubbed the “south-north barrier,” and an aging infrastructure prone to failures. Paradoxically, while grappling with overcapacity, the country simultaneously curtails more economical renewable energy sources due to grid limitations. These transmission constraints create a bizarre situation where some regions face power shortages while others have surplus capacity they cannot distribute effectively.

The IPP Predicament

At the heart of this dysfunctional system lie the independent power producers (IPPs), which have evolved from being a solution to becoming part of the problem. These private companies now constitute 55% of the country’s total power generation capacity, with merely 10 major IPPs responsible for over half of the sector’s output. However, their contribution extends far beyond mere electricity production – they have become a significant economic burden.

The IPP model, originally conceived to attract private investment in a power-starved economy, has mutated into a system that guarantees returns regardless of actual electricity generation. Capacity payments – funds paid to power producers for maintaining generation readiness – have become a primary mechanism of financial transfer, with the top 10 IPPs receiving 40% of these payments. More alarmingly, these same producers account for 25% of Pakistan’s circular debt, a cascading financial challenge where unrecovered electricity costs create a perpetual economic strain.

The distribution of power generation among IPPs is notably skewed. While 10 major IPPs control 53% of the total IPP capacity, the remaining 90 IPPs share the other 47%. Despite their significant capacity, some larger IPPs deliver only a fraction of total grid electricity sales yet continue to receive substantial capacity payments, creating an unsustainable financial burden on the system.

Government’s Reform Gambit

Recognizing the unsustainability of this model, the government has initiated a bold restructuring effort. Five IPP contracts have been terminated, with authorities claiming potential savings of approximately Rs411 billion and a projected reduction of around Rs0.72 in electricity tariffs. An additional 18 IPPs, collectively representing 4,267 MW of capacity, are under negotiation, with the government seeking to transition from a “take or pay” to a “take and pay” contractual model.

The government’s tariff reduction strategy appears comprehensive on paper. The Power Minister has outlined plans to reduce tariffs through multiple interventions: negotiations with local IPPs (targeting Rs3.5 per unit reduction), debt reprofiling of Chinese IPPs (Rs3.75 per unit), surcharge adjustments (Rs0.75 per unit), and IPP contract closures (Rs0.72 per unit). Additional measures, such as removing the television fee from electricity bills, could contribute another Rs0.16 per unit reduction. In total, these measures aim to achieve an Rs8-10 reduction per unit, representing a 25-30% decrease in the national average base tariff.

However, this approach carries significant risks. The aggressive restructuring potentially undermines investor confidence in Pakistan’s energy sector, a reputation already fragile from years of inconsistent policies.

More importantly, these cost-side reforms might be fundamentally undermined by a transformative force that the government appears to have overlooked: the solarization drive.

The solar shift

As the government grapples with traditional sector reforms, a quiet revolution is unfolding across Pakistan’s energy landscape. Recent data reveals a stunning trajectory – in fiscal year 2024 alone, Pakistan imported solar panels worth 2.1 billion dollars, with a generating capacity of around 15,000 megawatts. This represents approximately one-third of the national grid capacity, and if the trend continues, solar PV could soon approach half of the grid’s capacity.

Graph source: Renewables First

This solar surge is driven by compelling economic logic. With electricity costs continually rising (155% in the past three years), consumers are increasingly turning to alternative energy solutions. The current net metering policy, which offers a payback period of merely 2-4 years, makes solar investment extraordinarily attractive. As battery prices plummet globally and China floods the market with affordable solar and battery technologies, the grid’s traditional monopoly is rapidly eroding.

Graph source: Renewables First

The implications of this shift are profound and potentially devastating for the traditional power sector. The phenomenon, known as the “utility death spiral,” occurs when rising electricity costs prompt consumers to seek alternatives, which in turn reduces grid consumption, further driving up per-unit costs. IPPs themselves acknowledge a 22% fall in electricity demand over the past two years has led to around Rs5 in tariff hikes. The first quarter of the current fiscal year has already seen an 8% decrease in power generation, and with the high influx of solar equipment awaiting deployment, grid electricity demand patterns are likely to deteriorate further.

Graph source: Renewables First

What comes next?

As Pakistan stands at this critical juncture, the power sector’s future hangs in a delicate balance. While the government focuses on IPP restructuring and tariff reductions, the rapid adoption of solar technology suggests a more fundamental transformation is already underway. The traditional centralized power model, with its inefficiencies and high costs, is being challenged by a more distributed, consumer-empowered energy ecosystem.

The challenge for policymakers is no longer just about fixing the existing system but about adapting to an entirely new energy paradigm. The government’s cost-side reforms, while necessary, may prove insufficient in the face of this technological disruption. Success will require a holistic strategy that not only addresses historical inefficiencies but also embraces and integrates the emerging decentralized energy future.

The integration of solar power into Pakistan’s national grid isn’t just desirable – it’s imperative. With solar panel costs in free fall and battery prices following suit, the momentum behind solar adoption is becoming unstoppable. Already, net-metering policies have slashed the payback period for grid-connected solar systems to a mere two years, making the switch to solar less a matter of environmental consciousness and more one of simple economic sense.

But rather than resist this transformation, the government needs to embrace a two-pronged strategy. First, modernize the grid infrastructure through aggressive digitization and strategic battery storage deployment to handle the intermittent nature of solar power. Second, and equally crucial, address the demand side of the equation. This means both wooing back industries that have retreated to captive power generation and cultivating new sources of demand – particularly from the emerging sectors like electric vehicles.

For Pakistan, this moment represents both a crisis and an opportunity. The solar surge offers a pathway to more sustainable and affordable energy access. However, managing this transition while addressing the legacy issues of the power sector will require careful balance. The nation’s energy future will depend not on the inertia of past policies, but on the vision and adaptability of its current leadership in navigating this complex transformation.