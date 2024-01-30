Sign inSubscribe
DISCOs seek collection of Rs81.5bn from already burdened power consumers 

Power consumers all across Pakistan should get ready to bear a heavy jolt in the form of tariff hike

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have sought from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve collection of Rs 81 billion and 50 crore from the power consumers of the country on account of quarterly adjustments.

Shockingly, already burdened power consumers across the country who were already paying electricity bills regularly should get ready to bear an additional heavy burden of Rs 81.5 billion on account of quarterly adjustments for the 2nd quarter of financial year 2023-24. And, if NEPRA grants its necessary approval, the major amount out of Rs 81.5 billion will go to those idle power plants which remained shut down and did not produce electricity.

As per details, power consumers should get ready to bear a heavy jolt in the form of power tariff hike as DISCOs have submitted an application with NEPRA for the quarterly adjustment for October to December 2023.

According to DISCOs plea, the DISCOs sought total Rs 81,498 million on account of capacity charges, UoSC & MoF, impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA. 

DISCOs sought a total Rs 75,139 million on account of capacity charges, Rs 10,818 million under the head impact of T&D losses on monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

FESCO seeks total Rs 9,446 million, GEPCO Rs 2,663 million, HESCO Rs 3,524 million, IESCO Rs 6,921 million, LESCO Rs 15,105 million, MEPCO Rs 14,884 million, PESCO Rs 11,583 million, QESCO Rs 10,983 million, SEPCO Rs 2,879 million, TESCO Rs 3,510 million

According to the policy guidelines issued by the federal government for application of uniform quarterly adjustments, the 2nd quarter adjustment for Financial Year 2023-24 of DISCOs to be determined by the NEPRA, shall be applicable on the consumers of K-Electric.

To proceed further and to arrive at a just and informed decision, the NEPRA has decided to conduct a hearing on the matter on 14th February 2024 at NEPRA headquarter and online.

NEPRA in a public hearing notice has invited all the interested /affected parties to submit written/oral comments or objections as permissible under the law at the hearing.

Pursuant to the notified tariff, the DISCOs have filed their requests for adjustments on account of capacity charges, transmission charges and market operator fee, the impact of incremental units and impact of T&D losses on FCA and variable operations & maintenance charges for the 2nd quarter of FY 2023-24 i-e October-December 2023, in line with the notified mechanism in this regard.

 

Cabinet Committee on Energy extends negotiations with hydel and gas based IPPs for tariff reduction
Regional body raises red flags over DG PNAC's dual role
