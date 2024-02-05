Gold prices drop in Pakistan following global market downturn

Monday saw a significant decrease in gold prices in Pakistan, aligning with the downward trend in the international gold market. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) reported that the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs1,200, settling at Rs214,800. This decline was mirrored in the price of 10 grams of gold, which fell by Rs1,029 to Rs184,156.

This recent drop follows a decrease of Rs1,700 per tola on Saturday, indicating a continuing trend of falling gold prices. On the global stage, the price of gold was adjusted to $2,048 per ounce, reflecting a decrease of $11, with a reported premium of $20 over the international rate, as stated by the APGJSA.

In contrast to the volatile gold market, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs2,600 per tola. This stability in silver prices stands in stark contrast to the significant fluctuations observed in gold prices.

The fluctuations in gold prices are of keen interest to both investors and consumers, given their impact on the financial market and the jewelry industry. The APGJSA continues to monitor these trends closely, providing essential updates to market participants in Pakistan.