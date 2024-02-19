Sign inSubscribe
OGDC discovers gas condensate reserves in Sindh

Discovery potentially increases hydrocarbon reserves of OGDC

By News Desk

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Monday a new gas condensate discovery at Kharo-l, a well in the Khewari exploration license area, Sindh Province.

The discovery has the potential to significantly enhance the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and its esteemed joint venture partners, ultimately contributing to the national energy resources. 

OGDCL, which operates the Khewari Block with a 95% working interest, partnered with Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) holding the remaining 5%.

The drilling and testing operations at Kharo-l, conducted using OGDCL’s proprietary expertise, reached a depth of 3,762 meters.

Subsequent testing procedures registered 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, in addition to 93 barrels per day (bbls/d) of condensate.

The results were attained at a 32/64-inch choke size, under a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi), emanating from the Massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation.

OGDCL was established to undertake exploration and development of oil and gas resources, including production and sale of oil and gas and related activities.

News Desk
