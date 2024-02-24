Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Economic recovery priority for PML-N, asserts Ishaq Dar

Dar expressed confidence in the country's ability to overcome economic challenges 

By Monitoring Desk

Senator Ishaq Dar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former finance minister, emphasized the necessity of joint efforts to tackle Pakistan’s economic difficulties.

Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, Dar expressed confidence in the country’s ability to overcome these challenges and highlighted the PML-N’s commitment to eradicating poverty and unemployment.

Dar criticized a move by PTI leader Imran Khan for allegedly seeking personal gains through communications with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which he argued could harm national economic interests. He reassured that Nawaz Sharif continues to actively guide the party, dismissing speculation about Sharif’s political absence.

The PML-N leader also addressed questions regarding the delay in the Punjab Assembly session and the selection of the next federal finance minister, asserting his personal lack of ambition for the role and focusing instead on national recovery.

In parallel discussions, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N’s Senior Vice President, chaired a parliamentary meeting, signaling a hopeful start for public service and governance. The party claims a strong majority in the Punjab Assembly, poised to implement their agenda for good governance and public relief.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan assured that all procedural and legal aspects would be addressed to facilitate the session’s commencement, emphasizing the assembly’s democratic function.

In summary, the PML-N leadership remains steadfast in their commitment to guide Pakistan through its current economic and political challenges, with a focus on unity, effective governance, and public welfare.

Previous article
UAE dropped from financial crime watch list in win for nation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Power sector’s circular debt rises to Rs2.635trn

Power producers owe Rs1.760 trillion by Discos while gencos’ payables to fuel suppliers stand at Rs 111 billion

Pakistan’s foreign borrowing hits $9.2bn in 7MFY24

NEPRA to probe Rs7.13/unit price hike request by Discos

CCoE approves work on the 80km segment of the IP Gas Pipeline inside Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.