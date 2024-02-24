Economic recovery priority for PML-N, asserts Ishaq Dar

Senator Ishaq Dar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former finance minister, emphasized the necessity of joint efforts to tackle Pakistan’s economic difficulties.

Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, Dar expressed confidence in the country’s ability to overcome these challenges and highlighted the PML-N’s commitment to eradicating poverty and unemployment.

Dar criticized a move by PTI leader Imran Khan for allegedly seeking personal gains through communications with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which he argued could harm national economic interests. He reassured that Nawaz Sharif continues to actively guide the party, dismissing speculation about Sharif’s political absence.

The PML-N leader also addressed questions regarding the delay in the Punjab Assembly session and the selection of the next federal finance minister, asserting his personal lack of ambition for the role and focusing instead on national recovery.

In parallel discussions, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N’s Senior Vice President, chaired a parliamentary meeting, signaling a hopeful start for public service and governance. The party claims a strong majority in the Punjab Assembly, poised to implement their agenda for good governance and public relief.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan assured that all procedural and legal aspects would be addressed to facilitate the session’s commencement, emphasizing the assembly’s democratic function.

In summary, the PML-N leadership remains steadfast in their commitment to guide Pakistan through its current economic and political challenges, with a focus on unity, effective governance, and public welfare.