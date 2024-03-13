PBPC hosts book launch of ‘Terms of Frustration’ by Ikram Sehgal in Abu Dhabi

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Pakistan Business Professional Council (PBPC) hosted the book launch of “Terms of Frustration,” the 13th volume of Ikram Sehgal’s series, “A Personal Chronicle of Pakistan” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi.

Dr Qaiser Anis, the Founding President of the PBPC, welcomed the assembled guests and dignitaries highlighting the collective efforts of the council in promoting Pakistan’s interests and various initiatives, such as vocational training for Pakistani workers and efforts to reduce the cost of doing business.

Expressing his admiration and respect for Ikram Sehgal, HH Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan acknowledged his contributions to Pakistan, praising his wisdom, intellectual capacity, and courage.

Highlighting the importance of Ikram Sehgal’s book, he said, “It is a work of both current and historical importance offering readers an invaluable perspective on Pakistan’s journey.”

He called it an outstanding series that documents personal thoughts and experiences related to Pakistan enhancing its history and position in world affairs.

“A Personal Chronicle of Pakistan” meticulously chronicles significant events and lesser-known anecdotes from 1980 to 2020. Comprising over 7570 pages, this includes over 2000 articles, offering readers a journey through the nation’s socio-political evolution.

Each volume explores key events and sheds light on the country’s social, political, and economic landscape. It is a vital reference for understanding Pakistan’s trajectory and shaping its future.

A defence and security analyst, Ikram Sehgal shared his profound experience as a former Pakistan army officer. His previous works include “Escape from Oblivion” and “Blood over Different Shades of Green”.

Expressing his deep gratitude and admiration for HH Sheikh Nahayan, Ikram Sehgal highlighted their journey over the past 25 years. He acknowledged the invaluable guidance and encouragement he has received, particularly regarding the complexities of corporate governance and banking.

He also expressed a desire to preserve this history of their shared experiences, emphasizing the importance of HH Sheikh Nahayan’s contribution as UAE’s Minister of Higher Education for over 25 years to shaping the UAE’s success in education.

PBPC extended its heartfelt appreciation to all supporters, collaborators, and attendees who contributed to the success of this momentous event.