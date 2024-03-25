PM orders tight security, infrastructure boost for Reko Diq project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions for the provision of comprehensive security measures for personnel and logistics involved in the Reko Diq mining initiative.

This directive came during a meeting in Lahore focusing on the gold and copper project, as per a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday.

In attendance via video link was a delegation from Barrick Gold, the Canadian firm overseeing the mining operations, led by CEO Mark Bristow.

Sharif emphasized the importance of stakeholder consultations and the elimination of any barriers to the project’s advancement.

A significant point of discussion was the enhancement of transport infrastructure to facilitate mineral utilization from Balochistan, including expedited road construction and potential railway line development to link Reko Diq with Gwadar port.

The Prime Minister underlined the strategic advantage of a railway line to Gwadar, offering a shorter and more efficient route than the existing one to Bin Qasim port, and its anticipated benefits to the mineral-rich district of Chagai and the broader mining sector.

Instructions were also given to overcome bureaucratic obstacles to the swift completion of environmental and social impact assessments for the project.

Details were shared on the project’s progress, including the transportation of 6,000 containers monthly to the port and the construction of the world’s second-longest slurry pipeline.

It was noted that the road linking Reko Diq to the N-40 National Highway is part of the infrastructure improvements.

Further, the 103-kilometre road connecting Nokandi to Mashkhel, vital for access to Gwadar port, is reported to be 58% complete.

Attendees included Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, and other high-ranking officials, with a briefing on the road and rail connectivity project expected in the coming week.

The feasibility study for the Reko Diq initiative is set to conclude by December.