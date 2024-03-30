Sign inSubscribe
Finance Minister urges banks to rise financing for priority sectors

Asks Pakistan Banks Association to lead task force to devise actionable strategies

By Agencies

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has urged the banking sector to support the government’s development agenda by increasing financing to priority sectors, including agriculture, small and medium enterprises and Information Technology. 

He was chairing a meeting in Karachi that was attended by Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed and CEOs and Presidents of various leading banks of Pakistan. 

The Finance Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to working closely with the banking sector to address the financing needs of priority sectors.

Muhammad Aurangzeb asked the Pakistan Banks’ Association to lead a task force comprising representatives from the banking sector, government, and relevant stakeholders, to devise actionable strategies to overcome the existing challenges and bottlenecks hindering the growth of priority sectors.

