Invitation to Participate in Bidding / Prequalification of K-Electric Limited (KE) Renewable Projects

Building on a 110-year legacy of powering the economic hub of Pakistan, K-Electric Limited stands as the country’s premier and only vertically integrated power utility.

The company has embarked on a transformative journey, striving to harness 30% renewable energy in its fleet by 2030, demonstrating its commitment to diversification of the fuel mix.

These generation enhancements also form a cornerstone of KE’s ambitious sustainability vision, strategically aligning with the projected surge in electricity demand to 5000MW and the burgeoning customer base expected to reach approximately 5.0 million by 2030.

These projects, constituting the first phase of the planned addition of ~1200MW of green energy, will be developed across multiple sites for power offtake by KE under a 25-year Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA).

Reputable local and international companies/consortiums with proven power project experience and sound financial standing are encouraged to participate in the bidding/prequalification process of the projects listed below:

The parties can access the project-specific “Request for Qualification” and “Request for Proposal” documents (as applicable) through the below-provided website link or QR code.

Website Link: www.ke.com.pk/our-business/tenders/project-procurement/

Important Notes:

Any information received after the deadline or in an incomplete form shall not be considered. Any amendment or corrigendum regarding the subject will only be issued on the KE website ( www.ke.com.pk)

The applicants previously prequalified are not required to resubmit their prequalification requests. KE reserves the right to annul the entire bidding process without assigning any reasons whatsoever. The issuance of this advertisement or the submission of a response does not give rise to any commitment or legal relationship between KE and any applicant.

