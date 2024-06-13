Govt projects Rs32.6 billion from 4G/5G licenses in 2024-25 budget

The federal government has budgeted Rs32.612 billion from 4G/5G licenses under non-tax revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25.

This amount is a substantial increase from the Rs7.597 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year, which was later revised upward to Rs30.941 billion.

According to the 2024-25 budget documents, the government also plans to generate Rs10 billion from the mobile handset levy, consistent with the initial budget for the outgoing fiscal year, which was later revised to Rs8 billion.

Under the income from property and enterprise, specifically the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government projects revenue of Rs1.2 billion for the next fiscal year. This is a decrease from the Rs1.628 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year, which was later revised to Rs2.802 billion.

Additionally, the government has budgeted Rs10.036 billion from regulatory authorities (surplus/penalties) for the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to Rs7.203 billion in the current fiscal year, which was later revised to Rs1.168 million.