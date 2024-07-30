Sign inSubscribe
Industry

NEPRA Asaan Approach mobile app on the cards to facilitate consumers

App will enable users to register complaints related to electricity issues in the minimum possible time

By APP

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has planned to introduce a mobile application called “NEPRA Asaan Approach” to facilitate power consumers. 

The NEPRA Asaan Approach application is expected to be launched on Wednesday. This app will enable users to register complaints related to electricity issues such as power outages and fluctuations, electrical fires, line faults, and billing discrepancies etc in the minimum possible time. 

It will also serve as a key element in NEPRA’s strategy to provide multi-channel service delivery to electricity consumers across Pakistan. 

The power regulator said that the NEPRA Asaan Approach app simplifies the process of submitting complaints through its user-friendly interface and allows users to track the real-time progress of their issues, enhancing the efficiency and ease of complaint filing.

Previous article
FBR allows 100% tax credit for Sindh coal mining projects
Next article
FBR details new tax rules for builders and developers
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.