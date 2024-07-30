NEPRA Asaan Approach mobile app on the cards to facilitate consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has planned to introduce a mobile application called “NEPRA Asaan Approach” to facilitate power consumers.

The NEPRA Asaan Approach application is expected to be launched on Wednesday. This app will enable users to register complaints related to electricity issues such as power outages and fluctuations, electrical fires, line faults, and billing discrepancies etc in the minimum possible time.

It will also serve as a key element in NEPRA’s strategy to provide multi-channel service delivery to electricity consumers across Pakistan.

The power regulator said that the NEPRA Asaan Approach app simplifies the process of submitting complaints through its user-friendly interface and allows users to track the real-time progress of their issues, enhancing the efficiency and ease of complaint filing.