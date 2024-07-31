Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Rs 50 billion subsidy announced for households using less than 200 units

86% of households fall under this category, says Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik 

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik announced a Rs 50 billion energy subsidy package for low-income households consuming less than 200 units of electricity. 

He stated that 86% of households fall under this category. “The prime minister retained last year’s power tariff for these households,” the minister added.

Malik mentioned that Rs 600 billion had been allocated to the poor under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He also highlighted development projects worth Rs 1,200 billion introduced in the recent budget.

The agriculture sector recorded a 6.3% growth rate, the highest in 19 years, along with a record increase in tractor sales. Malik also reported a significant decrease in the inflation rate from 38% to 12%.

Criticizing PTI leader Omar Ayub’s comments on capacity payment agreements with IPPs, Malik said Ayub was a signatory to the agreement in 2013 as a cabinet member.

Malik emphasized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three priorities: providing jobs to the youth, creating a business-friendly environment, and addressing inflation and poverty. He added that food item prices had dropped from 40 percent to two percent.

He acknowledged that inflation persists but noted its reduction. Referring to recent Fitch Ratings, he said the world is beginning to recognize Pakistan’s economic stability.

Previous article
FBR chairman Tiwana seeks early retirement amid disputes with PM Office
Next article
Gulf employers shun Pakistani workforce, preferring Bangladesh workers, senate panel told
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.