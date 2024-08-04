Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt considering increase in tax on tractors

Sales tax on tractors could rise from 10% to 14%

By INP

ISLAMABAD: In a move that could impact the agricultural sector, the federal government is planning to raise the sales tax on tractors from 10% to 14%.

This proposed tax hike comes after the government withdrew a previous sales tax exemption on tractors in the last budget (2024-25) and imposed a 10% sales tax.

Sources within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have revealed that the tax authority has recently held a meeting to discuss this matter. The FBR has now completed a proposal to increase the sales tax on tractors from 10% to 14%.

The tax department will implement the increase in sales tax after receiving approval from the Cabinet.

The finance ministry has already forwarded a summary regarding this proposal to the Cabinet, the sources added. They further explained that the rationale behind raising the sales tax to 14% is that the 10% input tax is not being fully consumed. Meanwhile, the standard sales tax rate is 18%, resulting in refunds being generated for the tractor industry. To address this issue of refunds, the proposal to increase the sales tax on tractors is under consideration.

The government had imposed the 10% sales tax on tractors through the Finance Act 2024, which came into effect on July 1, 2024. Prior to this, tractors had been exempted from sales tax.

Previous article
Four Pakistani firms set to be added in the Frontier Market index by MSCI
Next article
CCP greenlights Lucky Core Industries’ acquisition of Pfizer Pakistan assets
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SIFC-driven initiatives propel Pakistan’s exports to new heights

Pakistan's exports experienced a remarkable surge in the fiscal year 2023-2024, largely thanks to the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), according...

Coca-Cola to appeal $6bn tax penalty

OCAC seeks OGRA action on ‘unfair’ HSD import practices and ‘hefty’ discounts by private OMC

Nepra approves Rs6.690 billion negative adjustment for K-Electric

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.