Call to revitalise gems, jewellery sector

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday emphasised the importance of reforms and growth in Pakistan’s gems and jewellery sector for sustainable expansion of the country’s economy.

The meeting, held virtually and attended by senior officials from public and private sectors, focused on enhancing the export potential and aligning with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to make the billion-dollar industry a cornerstone of the national economy.

Khan highlighted that the PM had convened three to four meetings over the past few months to address the industry’s challenges and pave the way for opportunities. During the meeting, Council Chairman Salman Hanif pointed to regulatory barriers, particularly amendments to SRO 760, as major hurdles impeding growth of the gems and jewellery industry.

Hanif underlined the need for regularising the sector to unlock its full potential as without addressing regulatory challenges, the industry would struggle to reach its export target.

