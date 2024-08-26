Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Bank Alfalah receives offer from Sri Lanka’s HNB for Bangladesh operations

Board approves initial offer, awaits regulatory approvals from Pakistan and Bangladesh central banks

By News Desk

Bank Alfalah Limited has received a non-binding offer from Hatton National Bank (HNB) of Sri Lanka to acquire its Bangladesh operations.

Bank Alfalah Limited disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday. 

This offer is in addition to a previous non-binding offer from Bank Asia Ltd. Bangladesh.

“We are pleased to inform you that in connection with the proposed sale of Bank Alfalah Limited (“the Bank”), Bangladesh Operations, the Bank has received a non-binding offer from Hatton National Bank (“HNB”) of Sri Lanka to acquire the Bank’s Bangladesh Operations. This non-binding offer is in addition to the non-binding offer already received from Bank Asia Ltd. (Bangladesh),” read the notice. 

The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah has accorded its in-principle approval of the non-binding offer received from HNB of Sri Lanka to acquire the Bank’s Bangladesh operations, assets and liabilities, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and obtaining of necessary regulatory approvals.

“We will now seek approvals from the central banks of Pakistan and Bangladesh for HNB to commence due diligence on Bank Alfalah, Bangladesh operations,” Bank Alfalah said in its notice  to PSX.  

Previous article
Hub Power Holdings enters joint venture for mineral exploration
Next article
Symmetry Group renews and secures new contracts
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.