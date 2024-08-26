Sign inSubscribe
Symmetry Group renews and secures new contracts

Company expects Rs 200 million revenue from renewed and new digital service contracts

Symmetry Group Limited has announced the successful renewal and execution of multiple contracts for digital services, with expected revenues surpassing Rs 200 million. 

According to notices sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company has renewed contracts with clients including Prism Services Holdings Limited (Digicel) in the Caribbean Island and local firms like Colgate Palmolive, JS Bank Limited, and Bank Makramah Limited, generating over Rs 70 million.

Additionally, Symmetry Group has secured new contracts to provide Interactive & Transformation services for major Pakistani institutions such as Habib Bank Limited, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited, EFU Life Assurance Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, Martin Dow Limited, and Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation. These new engagements are expected to bring in more than Rs 130 million.

Symmetry Group Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering value and continuous improvements to its shareholders through these strategic partnerships.

