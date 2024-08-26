Third-party to validate development projects exceeding Rs 2 billion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mandated third-party validation for all development projects exceeding Rs 2 billion to enhance transparency in the procurement process.

The directive was issued during a review meeting on electronic procurement and the e-Pak acquisition and disposal system (e-PADS) held at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of an independent system for addressing grievances and concerns related to procurement, ensuring that it operates outside the procuring agency.

He also instructed relevant authorities to consider amendments to existing rules and regulations to bolster transparency further.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in implementing the e-procurement project, which began in 2017 with World Bank funding, PM Shehbaz ordered that the project be completed within a month.

The e-procurement system, with a total project cost of $45 million, has been implemented across 37 ministries and more than 300 federal procuring agencies.