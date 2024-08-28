Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

LHC stays collection of fixed electricity charges after companies’ appeal

Court orders suspension of LESCO's fixed charges pending further hearings

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order, temporarily halting the collection of fixed charges on electricity bills after nine companies, including Flying Paper Mills, filed a petition challenging the charges.

The case was heard by Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, who presided over the proceedings. The petitioners contested the imposition of fixed charges by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), arguing that the charges were enforced without obtaining the required approvals from the cabinet or the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Advocate Khawaja Waseem Abbas, representing the petitioners, highlighted that one of the companies received a bill amounting to Rs 3.2 million despite no electricity consumption. This month, the charges escalated to Rs 15.6 million, causing significant financial strain.

The petitioners urged the court to nullify the fixed charges imposed by LESCO. The court responded by issuing a stay order, suspending the collection of these charges until further hearings take place.

Previous article
Rupee climbs to five-week high at Rs278.32 against dollar
Next article
PTCL reports Rs3.4 billion loss for April-June 2024 as finance costs surge
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.