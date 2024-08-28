LHC stays collection of fixed electricity charges after companies’ appeal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order, temporarily halting the collection of fixed charges on electricity bills after nine companies, including Flying Paper Mills, filed a petition challenging the charges.

The case was heard by Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, who presided over the proceedings. The petitioners contested the imposition of fixed charges by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), arguing that the charges were enforced without obtaining the required approvals from the cabinet or the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Advocate Khawaja Waseem Abbas, representing the petitioners, highlighted that one of the companies received a bill amounting to Rs 3.2 million despite no electricity consumption. This month, the charges escalated to Rs 15.6 million, causing significant financial strain.

The petitioners urged the court to nullify the fixed charges imposed by LESCO. The court responded by issuing a stay order, suspending the collection of these charges until further hearings take place.