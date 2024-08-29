Sign inSubscribe
Dubai airport stops India’s SpiceJet’s passengers from checking in over airline dues

By Reuters

BENGALURU: The Dubai airport has refused to let passengers of India’s SpiceJet check in over the budget airline’s failure to clear airport dues, forcing the airline to operate empty flights, The Hindu daily reported on Thursday, citing industry sources.

This is the latest in a long list of troubles for SpiceJet, which has struggled to fully restore operations despite multiple fundraises over the last year.

A senior official at India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation told the publication that they were “monitoring SpiceJet.”

SpiceJet and Dubai Airports Co did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet said it reached a settlement with Mumbai airport over “a minor financial matter,” hours after the airport in a now deleted post on social media platform X warned of temporary disruptions to the airline’s operations.

