Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Attock Refinery to shut down main crude distillation unit for upgrades

Shutdown scheduled from September 6-8, crude supplies to continue

By News Desk
Attock refinery

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) announced that it will temporarily shut down its main crude distillation unit, which has a capacity of 32,400 barrels per day, from September 6 to 8, 2024, for instrumentation upgrades. 

The refinery shared this information through a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday. 

“We wish to inform you that ARL will be shutting down its main distillation unit (32,400 BPD) for the upgradation of instrumentation from September 06 – 08, 2024,” read the notice. 

The shutdown was prompted by critically high stocks of high-speed diesel (HSD), which had pushed the refinery towards a potential halt. ARL indicated that the distillation unit would resume operations once the HSD stock situation stabilises.

“Please note that normal product supplies and crude receipts will continue during the shutdown period,” it said.

The refinery expects the upgradation process to be completed promptly to ensure smooth operations post-shutdown.

Previous article
Pakistan’s debt rises by 12.7% YoY to reach Rs69.6trn in July 2024
Next article
SECP and US CFTC organise training program on commodities futures market
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.