Attock Refinery to shut down main crude distillation unit for upgrades

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) announced that it will temporarily shut down its main crude distillation unit, which has a capacity of 32,400 barrels per day, from September 6 to 8, 2024, for instrumentation upgrades.

The refinery shared this information through a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We wish to inform you that ARL will be shutting down its main distillation unit (32,400 BPD) for the upgradation of instrumentation from September 06 – 08, 2024,” read the notice.

The shutdown was prompted by critically high stocks of high-speed diesel (HSD), which had pushed the refinery towards a potential halt. ARL indicated that the distillation unit would resume operations once the HSD stock situation stabilises.

“Please note that normal product supplies and crude receipts will continue during the shutdown period,” it said.

The refinery expects the upgradation process to be completed promptly to ensure smooth operations post-shutdown.