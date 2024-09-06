Sign inSubscribe
PSX issues strict warning on unauthorised use of logo, intellectual property

Legal action to follow against violators of Pakistan Stock Exchange’s proprietary rights on social media and other platforms

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has issued a stern warning to the general public regarding the unauthorised use of its logo and other proprietary material, stating that such actions constitute legal violations and are strictly prohibited. 

“This prohibition encompasses but is not limited to the use of PSX’s intellectual property on stationery, business cards, social media platforms, or any other medium in any capacity, or the act of impersonating a PSX employee or executive,” the PSX said in a notice.

PSX exclusively owns the rights to its name, logo, social media profiles, and other related intellectual properties and reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings against any person (be it an individual or a corporate entity) for the unauthorised use of these intellectual rights and assets, with all associated costs and consequences falling entirely upon the infringing party, it added. 

The PSX emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards such violations and stated that severe legal measures would be taken against offenders.

PSX also advised individuals and entities to exercise caution when engaging with unauthorised parties who claim to represent the stock exchange, particularly on unsanctioned social media channels, web groups, and WhatsApp groups. 

The exchange further disclaimed responsibility for any losses or damages incurred by engaging with unauthorised representations.

