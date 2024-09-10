Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold holds firm above $2,500 level as US inflation data looms

By Reuters

Gold prices held firm above the $2,500 level on Tuesday as market participants positioned themselves ahead of U.S. inflation data for further clues on the depth of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next week.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,509.22 per ounce by 11:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $2,538.30.

“Gold prices are trading in an extremely tight range, waiting for the next catalyst, which are likely to be both the U.S. presidential debate tonight, followed shortly by inflation data tomorrow,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

The investors will closely scan through U.S. Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index reading on Thursday.

The CPI for August is expected to have risen by 0.2% month-over-month, unchanged from the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.

“Spot gold remains supported above the psychological $2,500 level, and any post-CPI forays below that big, round number should see bulls buying the dip once more, as they have consistently done since mid-August,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

So far this year, gold has gained 21%, hitting an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Markets are currently pricing in a 71% chance of a 25-basis-point U.S. rate cut at the Fed’s Sept. 17-18 meeting, and a 29% chance of a 50-bps cut, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $28.28 per ounce.

Platinum gained 0.5% to $942.24 and palladium was up by 1.9% to $965.25.

The World Platinum Investment Council said the global platinum deficit in 2024 will be twice as high as previously expected due to inflows to exchange traded funds and purchases of large bars in China.

“We remain convinced that the platinum price has considerable upside potential,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Previous article
Pakistan car sales surge by 15% YoY in August 2024 amid new models and market recovery
Next article
PTA clarifies no VPN blockage, urges registration for uninterrupted service
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Power sector to be restructured to improve efficiency, service delivery: FinMin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that structural informs are being introduced in power sector to improve its...

China’s Huawei unveils world’s first triple-folding phone with hefty price tag

Pakistan secures $57bn in foreign loans over five years, pays $3.9bn in interest

Cabinet approves elimination of 150,000 federal posts 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.