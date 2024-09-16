Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

The myth of Pakistan’s as a trade corridor needs to die

China has no use for Pakistan’s infrastructure. It must be built by Pakistanis, using Pakistani money, and for Pakistani needs

Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi
This picture taken on June 27, 2017 shows a truck driving along the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway before the Karakorum mountain range near Tashkurgan in China's western Xinjiang province. The China-Pakistan Friendship Highway runs over 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) from the far western Chinese city of Kashgar through the world's highest mountain pass and across the border. / AFP PHOTO / Johannes EISELE / To go with AFP story China-Pakistan-Politics-Trade, Focus by Ben Dooley (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

There is not a single product in the world that, at any point in its supply chain, needs something moved from Kashgar to Karachi on its journey from its point of manufacture to its end market. Which means that Pakistan can never be a trade corridor and, more specifically, it is not in the interest of any country to finance Pakistan’s infrastructure other than Pakistan itself.

This issue has been resurfacing in recent months because of the renewed conversation around whether or not it makes sense for the government of Pakistan to invest in the construction of the upgrades needed to the Main Line 1 (ML-1) railway corridor that runs from Peshawar to Karachi after the Chinese government’s latest (of many) refusals to finance the project on anything other than purely commercial terms.

There are many arguments for and against the project itself, and having that debate is healthy for a republic to engage in. What is not healthy is for the government of Pakistan to so completely lack self-respect that they assume that the only way a major infrastructure project in Pakistan will ever be completed is if it is in the interest of some major foreign power.

We would like to disabuse the government of Pakistan of all such notions. There is no foreign power whose interests are served by infrastructure being built in Pakistan. We want to lay out the case that, despite all the protestations to the contrary of a large number of people in Islamabad, Pakistan does not have a “strategic location”. And Pakistan cannot become a “trade corridor”. If economic progress is to happen in Pakistan, it will be because we choose to make it happen, using our own resources, and based on our own needs, not those of foreign governments.

But first, let us start with why this idea of the “strategic location” – and the attempt at a more sophisticated iteration that is the “trade corridor” concept – so popular among decision-makers in Islamabad in the first place.

Like the railway that made this conversation relevant, the story starts with the British.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi
The writer was previously, managing editor, Profit Magazine. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.