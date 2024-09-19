PAKSAT-MM1 to expand internet access: IT minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to leveraging space technology for national growth at the ‘PAKSAT-MM1 Satellite Application Conference’ celebrating the operationalisation of the PAKSAT-MM1 satellite.

She highlighted that PAKSAT-MM1 would revolutionise communication infrastructure, expanding internet connectivity to remote areas and supporting a digitally connected Pakistan. Digitalisation and technology development, she emphasised, are gateways to socio-economic prosperity.

Khawaja also noted that Pakistan’s ranking in the UN’s e-governance development index had improved by 14 points, making it one of only two Asian countries to advance from the middle to the high tier of digital e-governance.

Chairman SUPARCO, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, expressed pride in the team’s efforts, underscoring the satellite’s critical role in advancing socio-economic development and strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the global space industry. He invited local industries to collaborate in developing ecosystems for space-related activities. Speakers emphasised PAKSAT-MM1’s potential to bridge the digital divide and promote growth in underserved regions. Expected to remain operational for over 15 years, the satellite provides high-speed broadband and other essential services.