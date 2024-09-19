Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PAKSAT-MM1 to expand internet access: IT minister

PAKSAT-MM1 set to boost internet access in remote areas, advancing Pakistan's digital growth and connectivity

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to leveraging space technology for national growth at the ‘PAKSAT-MM1 Satellite Application Conference’ celebrating the operationalisation of the PAKSAT-MM1 satellite.

She highlighted that PAKSAT-MM1 would revolutionise communication infrastructure, expanding internet connectivity to remote areas and supporting a digitally connected Pakistan. Digitalisation and technology development, she emphasised, are gateways to socio-economic prosperity.

Khawaja also noted that Pakistan’s ranking in the UN’s e-governance development index had improved by 14 points, making it one of only two Asian countries to advance from the middle to the high tier of digital e-governance.

Chairman SUPARCO, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, expressed pride in the team’s efforts, underscoring the satellite’s critical role in advancing socio-economic development and strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the global space industry. He invited local industries to collaborate in developing ecosystems for space-related activities. Speakers emphasised PAKSAT-MM1’s potential to bridge the digital divide and promote growth in underserved regions. Expected to remain operational for over 15 years, the satellite provides high-speed broadband and other essential services.

Previous article
Power generation drops 17% in August, capacity charges expected to rise
Next article
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in July hit almost one-year low
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.