Lahore Gymkhana pays Rs 417 every month in rent. Does the Punjab Govt have what it takes to make them pay their fair share?

Over the past 111 years, Gymkhana has paid a meagre Rs 2.68 lakh in total to the Punjab government as rent. The Punjab Assembly has taken offence to this.

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi

For the first time in more than a century, the management of the Lahore Gymkhana Club might actually have to pay rent for the 117 acres that the colonial era golf club is housed on.

It is not exactly a secret that Gymkhana basically pays nothing even though it operates on land owned by the Punjab government and given to them through a lease. The understanding has always been that since Gymkhana is a grand old institution, the free use of public land is essentially a privilege that comes with the legacy. 

But this opinion seems to have waned over time, especially since over the years the club has become increasingly more exclusive. New memberships are rarely given out and even old political families have had a hard time getting second-sons, grandsons and son-in-laws trouble getting in. Perhaps that is why in recent times the club has seen some of its influence falter. Nothing is more evident of that than a new committee of the Punjab Assembly that has been constituted to rethink the relationship between the provincial government and the club. The only question is, will they be able to do anything about it?

 

Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

