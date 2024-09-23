Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tajikistan to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan will sign an agreement to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan, while the Trade Corporation of Pakistan will facilitate Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and Tajikistan’s State Reserve Material Reserve for materializing the agreement.
The consensus to this effect was developed in a meeting between Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Director of State of Tajikistan Ahmadzoda Nurmuhamad Ato, who called on the minister and discussed matters relating to mutual interest and promotion of bilateral trade and investment.
Head of Department of International Cooperation Tolibov Muhammadjon, Abdulatoevich and Agha Mullah Amounullah Representative General of Logistics Company ZFA General Trading were also presented in the meeting, said a press release issued here Monday.
Saif Anjum, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production also attended the meeting, it said adding that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved to export about 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Republic of Tajikistan.
Both the sides also agreed for establishing joint working group to promote bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and agreed for initiating trade partnership in edibles goods, besides developing storage facilities along the boarder sides and taking measures for trade facilitation.
Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan was ready to help the Tajikistan for fulfilling its requirements of edibles goods and promoting trade and investment relations between both the counties.
Previous article
Gold prices drop by Rs 600 in Pakistan following global trend
Next article
UK trade commissioner meets Jam Kamal, discusses bilateral ties
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Risk of complete shutdown in Tal Block’s oil and gas production,...

ISLAMABAD: Ostensibly owing to frequent shutdown of critical oil and gas wells, MOL Pakistan has raised alarms regarding a potential complete shutdown of oil...

KP accuses federal govt of sitting on proposals for regularizing non-custom paid vehicles

IPPs

Five IPPs face govt pressure to cancel deals

NAB recovers Rs168.5 billion in BRT project scam

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.