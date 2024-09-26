Attock Petroleum to expand EV charging, retail network, and storage in FY25

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) has unveiled its plans to expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, retail outlets, and oil storage capacity during the current fiscal year 2024-25.

In its Annual Report for 2023-24, published at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), APL disclosed it is actively working to extend its DC Fast Electric Vehicle Charging network along motorway service areas.

The company has already installed EV charging stations at key locations like Islamabad Club and Garrison Filling Station, with an upgraded facility at Hassan Petroleum in Islamabad’s Blue Area.

Additionally, APL aims to transition to on-grid solar systems at its retail outlets and storage terminals, further aligning with Pakistan’s clean energy goals.

Attock Petroleum is one of Pakistan’s leading oil marketing companies with a market share of 10.2% in FY24.

APL, currently operating over 750 retail outlets and nine oil storage terminals across the country, is making efforts to boost its retail footprint.

In Rawalpindi, new retail sites are being developed on Murree Road and in Bahria Town. In Lahore, expansions are underway along Raiwind Road and Canal Road, while Karachi will see new locations in the Industrial Area, Nazimabad, and on MA Jinnah Road, among others.

Despite facing an 8% drop in sales volume amid a 9% industry-wide decline, APL increased its market share of petroleum products to 10.2%.

The company has also secured major contracts to supply jet petroleum, high-speed diesel (HSD), and petrol for FY25, continuing its strong relationship with defence entities like the Pakistan Army.