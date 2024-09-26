Yango launches free ride insurance in partnership with Waada

ISLAMABAD: The international ride-hailing service Yango, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has partnered with Waada, a leading Insurtech company in Pakistan, to introduce free Ride Insurance. This collaboration offers one of the most comprehensive safety coverage provided by any ride-hailing company in Pakistan, ensuring both passengers and partner drivers benefit from enhanced security during their journeys.

Through this partnership, Waada will provide comprehensive accident coverage to Yango users including passengers and drivers during the service’s rides in Pakistan at no additional cost. The insurance plan covers incidents of unforeseen circumstances including damaged mobile phones during the ride for partner drivers, permanent disability, accidental medical reimbursement, and accidental death, making Yango’s Ride Insurance Coverage the most comprehensive in the country. The insurance is automatically activated, ensuring that all trips made through Yango‘s platform are seamlessly protected from start to finish.

Miral Sharif, Yango’s Country Manager in Pakistan, commented, “It’s of utmost importance for us that everyone feels protected during rides with Yango and our insurance program emphasises our commitment to ensuring that. Yango is committed to going above and beyond to ensure that every journey is not just convenient but, above all, secure, further strengthening the trust that our customers place in us.”

Ishaq Kothawala, CEO of Waada, added, “I am excited about the initiative Waada and Yango have taken in making the ride-hailing ecosystem more secure and more trustable. This is one of the largest embedded insurance schemes in Pakistan and hopefully will trailblaze for more to come.”

The partnership between Yango and Waada highlights a strong commitment to improving safety standards in Pakistan’s ride-hailing industry, by putting the safety of passengers and partner drivers first, ensuring that all individuals trusting Yango as their ride-hailing service provider are fully protected.

Additionally, the company leads the way in providing an array of safety and security features including an SOS button for emergencies, real-time trip sharing through the Share Route feature, and an Emergency Situation button for added support. For partner drivers, the app allows them to view a passenger’s rating before accepting a trip. After each ride, drivers can also provide feedback to passengers to maintain a secure and respectful environment.

Yango remains committed to continuously exploring new ways to enhance the safety of the ride-hailing experience in Pakistan.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company that transforms globally sourced technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango’s multi-functional app offers several digital city services across different countries in 3 continents. Yango’s multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]