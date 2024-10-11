Gold prices decline to Rs275,000 per tola in Pakistan 

The gold prices in Pakistan declined significantly on Friday despite an upward trend in gold rates in the international markets.

In the local market, the price of per tola gold decreased by Rs 3,700 to 275,000 while the price of 10-gram gold also decreased to Rs 235,770.

However, gold prices in the international market witnessed an upward trend. The price of per ounce gold reached $2,637.52, including a $20 premium. Silver prices slightly increased to $31.16 in the international market.

Last month, gold prices in Pakistan reached an all-time high of Rs277,000 per tola.